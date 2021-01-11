Pet of the Week

Meet Jake

Hello Everyone my name is Jake! I was an owner surrender at no fault of my own. I am just a very playful boy that will run off if given the chance. My previous owners were having a little trouble keeping me at home, so I will need a large fenced in yard. I am a very loving boy and need a lot of room to run. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us to see for more adoptable pets. Miami County Animal Shelter has an adoption process and it is not first-come, first-serve.