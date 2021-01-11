NATALIE A. BAUMER BOND

TROY — Natalie Ann Baumer Bond, age 78, of Troy passed away on Saturday, January 09, 2021 at Wright Patterson Air Force Base Medical Center. She was born April 25, 1942 in Dayton to the late Louis A. and Marie Jean (Baumer) Trissel.

Ann is survived by her husband of 60 years: Charles Mike Bond; daughter: Bernadette Stager of Sidney; sons and daughters-in-law: Charles Michael Jr. (Shelie) Bond of Harvest, AL, and Raymond S. (Judy) Bond of Piqua; six grandchildren: Cassandrea and Haley Charboneau, Anthony, Austen and Amber Bond and Rachel Christian; two great grandchildren; and dedicated dog: Sherman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by special friend: Linda Winn .

Ann was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, American Legion Auxiliary Post 586, VFW Auxiliary and AFSA Auxiliary. She enjoyed gardening, cake decorating, sewing and cooking. Ann never met a stranger.

Private family services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Troy. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 409 E. Main St. Troy, Ohio 45373 or the American Cancer Society 4540 Cooper Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45242.

