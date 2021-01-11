TROY — Margaret A. Bailey, age 80, of Troy, OH passed away January 8, 2021 at the Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit in Troy. She was born on December 18, 1940 in Troy, OH to the late Richard and Anna Mae (Stockslager) Kadel.

She is survived by her children: Ty A. (Roberta) Bailey of Greenfield, IN, Jodi L. (Kent) Weaver of Pleasant Hill, and Tod A. (Melinda) Bailey of Elida; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings: Kirk (Maureen) Kadel of Covington and Deby (Scott) Wintrow of Tipp City; and sister-in-law: Mary Kadel of Troy. In addition to her parents and grandparents, she was preceded in death by her former husband: Marvin D. Bailey and brother: Richard Kadel.

Margaret received her Associate Degree in Nursing from Kettering Medical Arts. She was retired from Upper Valley Medical Center as a Registered Nurse. She was a member of the Church of Brethren in Pleasant Hill.

Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, January 15, 2021 at the Baird Funeral Home, Troy with interment to follow in Miami Memorial Park in Covington. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM on Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373. Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.