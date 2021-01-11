We celebrate the life of Kyle White who passed on January 9th. Kyle’s love for life was centered around her four children Holden, his wife Brooke, Mikenna, and Chace. Kyle owned and operated Merchant 31 for years and worked as the Marketing Director for the Pink Ribbon Girls. Kyle’s love of decorating was always center stage at Christmas, she was always proud of her Christmas trees and every year she incorporated a cardinal in memory of her grandmother. Her Family and faith were the most important part of her life.

Kyle is survived by her mother Joyce Struewing, Grandfather Paul Struewing, husband David White, children: Holden (wife Brooke), Mikenna, Chace, brother Brett Wolfe (wife Katy), brother David (wife Tiffany), sister Ashley Jones (husband Josh), 13 nieces and nephews and Todd and Shannon Varvel.

Visitation will be held at the Christian Life Center; 3489 Little York Road

Dayton, Ohio on Saturday January 16th from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, people can contribute to the Go Fund Me page: Family of Kyle White. Arrangements have been entrusted to Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St. Tipp City, OH 45371. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com