JOYCE E. WINTRINGHAM

TIPP CITY — Wintringham, Joyce E. age 79 of Tipp City, OH passed away Friday, January 8, 2021. Born June 30, 1941 in Troy, OH to Earl and Dorothy {North} Evans.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband; Doug Wintringham in 2011. Joyce is survived by her children; Eric Inderrieden, Lynne (Todd) Wright both of Troy, OH, Mark (Gail) Wintringham, Plymouth, MA, Chad (Susan) Wintringham, Oregon grandchildren; Ashlyn (Jesse) Helms, Kaci (Michael) King, Brooke Wolfe, Sgt. Logan (Lainee) Inderrieden, Kyle Inderrieden, Sgt. Kinden (Taylor) Inderrieden, Lee Wintringham, Shane (Jamie) Wintringham, Tyler, Brandon, Emily and Ally Wintringham and her furry friend; Scamper.

Joyce was a 1959 Graduate of Tippecanoe High School and stayed involved with class reunions. She enjoyed reading and was active in the Elks Club in Troy. Joyce was proud to be a citizen of Tipp City. She dearly loved her family; especially her grandkids.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 7:00 PM on Friday, January 15, 2021 at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371. Visitation 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Contributions may be made in loving memory of Joyce to Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, 550 Summit Ave Suite 101 Troy, OH 45373 or online; www.hospiceofmiamicounty.org Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com