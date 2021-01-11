JEANNE C. BARKER

TROY — Jeanne Cecile Barker, aged 62, of Troy, Ohio went to her heavenly home on Saturday January 9, 2021 after a very brief illness. She was born on June 21, 1955 in El Paso, Texas to the late Sandra Lacomb.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her mother Sandra Lacomb and her brother Clarence “Eddie” York.

She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, John Barker; her three daughters and sons-in-law Hope and Michael Beemer, Rachel and David Buchholz, Serena and Christopher Anderson; and her sister Peggy Burkholder. Lovingly remembered by her two grandchildren Madeline and Taylor Beemer.

She was a long-standing member of the Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ in Troy, Ohio. She was a devout worshipper of God, and fiercely loyal to her family, church and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, January 15, 2021 at the Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ, in Troy, Ohio with Pastor Charles Carnes officiating. Visitation will be held prior to service from 10-11 AM at the church. A private graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery. Mask are mandatory when attending services.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, Ohio.