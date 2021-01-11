COVINGTON — Janice M. Coate, 93, of Covington, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021, at her residence. She was born December 18, 1927, in Covington, to the late Glen and Ione (Lang) Clark. She married Everett L. Coate on June 28, 1952; he preceded her in death on June 25, 2016 after 64 years of marriage.

She will be missed and remembered by her son, Daniel (Linda) Coate of Covington; her daughter, Kathryn Coate of Covington; her foster son, Mark Lehman of Covington; a sister, Grace (Moe) Boeke of Minster; eight grandchildren, Jessica Walton, Amy (Will) Watson, Chad Swartz, Lacey (Jason) Campbell, Landon (Maria) Coate, Tim Mullen, Jordan & Kelsey Frey; 14 great-grandchildren, Morgan & Jacob McQueen, Kierstin & Aizlyn Swartz, Zaidyn Moore, Aaron, Alivia, Arion & Alayne Campbell, Cyrus & Damien Coate, Bailee & Berklee Swartz, Erica Arthur; and a great-great-grandson, Zyair Lee Rowlett. She was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Hess; a brother, Donald Clark; and her daughter, Kristine Lee Coate in 1967.

Janice was a 1946 graduate of Covington High School and retired from the Copeland Corp. of Sidney. She was a member of Crossroad Church of God, Piqua, the Trojan Square Dance Club, and raised Boston Terriers. Janice showed sheep for many years and loved the Miami County Fair, having attended the Fair for 92 straight years.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, January 14, at Moore Funeral Home, 10 S. High St., Covington, with Rev. Jerry Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Covington. Visitation is from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wilson Health Hospice Care, 1081 Fairington Dr., Sidney, OH 45365. Online condolences may be left for the Coate family at www.moorefh.com.