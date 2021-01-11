GERALDINE F. PARKER

TROY — Geraldine Fern (Davidson) Parker, age 82, of Troy, OH passed away on January 6, 2021 at Upper Valley Medical Center. She was born on August 14, 1938 in Troy, OH.

She is survived by her children: William Logan Parker of Springfield; David Leo Parker of Enon; and Ruth Ann (Michael) Crawford of Springfield; sister: Janie Marker of Troy; seven grandchildren: Rory, Kara, George, Sabrina, Kyle, Chase and Katie; eight great grandchildren: Scarlett, Emerson, Preslie, Mia; Mary, Gavyn, Carsyn and Emy; and nieces: Angie Marker Ruff and Tomi Marker Lewis.

In addition to her parents: William and Ruby (Hatfield) Davidson; and birth mother: Leolah Stewart, she was preceded in death by an infant son: Darren Lee Parker.

Geraldine was a 1957 Troy High School graduate. She was an avid sports fan, especially enjoying the Cincinnati Reds. She always remembered her family on their birthdays and enjoyed family reunions.

A private interment will take place at a later date. Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.