DANIEL L. BAILEY

TIPP CITY — Daniel Lee Bailey, age 71 of Tipp City, OH passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021. Born August 18, 1949 in Cincinnati, OH to Harold and Anna Mary {Tilton} Bailey.

Daniel is preceded in death by his father; Harold and his first wife; Barbara. He is survived by his mother; Anna Mary Bailey, Tipp City, OH, wife; Linda {Helton} Bailey, Tipp City, OH, daughters; Catherine Smith, Tipp City, OH, Angela Bailey, Cincinnati, OH, Julie (Terry Prince) Heffner, Tipp City, OH and son; Clinton (Cheryl) Heffner, Troy, OH. Daniel is also survived by his sister; Deborah (Randy) Brooks, Vandalia, OH and grandchildren; Taylor Smith, Christian, Charlie and Cameron Heffner and Brooklyn and Grayson Prince.

Daniel proudly served his country in the United States Army during Vietnam. He worked as a machinist for Aerovent, Piqua, OH. Daniel was a member of the First Baptist Church, Tipp City. He had a fondness for old cars, was a great “handy man” and a NASCAR fan; especially, Dale Earnhardt. He enjoyed going on walks but also took the time to enjoy a cup of coffee in his rocking chair. Daniel’s greatest love was for his friends and family; particularly his grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at First Baptist Church, 6533 S Tipp Cowlesville Rd, Tipp City, OH. Funeral service 11:00 AM Thursday at the church; Pastor Reggie Osborne officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Tipp City.

Contributions may be made in loving of Daniel to; ARDS Foundation online at www.ardsglobal.org or ARDS Foundation, 3330 Dundee Rd. Suite C4, Northbrook, IL 60062 or to the American Lung Association; online at www.lung.org or American Lung Association Donation Processing Center PO Box 11039Lewiston, ME 04243-9409

Arrangements have been entrusted to Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com