Troy boys complete 2-0 weekend with win over Piqua

TROY — Troy and Piqua both found themselves in unusual positions Saturday night at the Trojan Activity Center Saturday night.

After more than two weeks off, Troy had battled through a tough game with Greenville Friday night, winning 51-44 and was playing for the second night in a row.

Piqua was returning to action for the first time after more than two weeks off.

And after an even first quarter, Troy took control and went on to a 53-45 victory after leading by double digits most of the second half.

“I think we were able to shake some rust off after Friday night,” Troy coach Mark Hess said. “The good thing was, we weren’t tired at all, playing for the second night in a row.”

Piqua coach Steve Grasso felt his team showed the effects of the long layoff, after both teams went through quarantine.

“I felt like we were playing well before the layoff,” he said. “I thought we were in a good rhythm. And the thing about it is, we were not just not playing games. We couldn’t practice either for that two weeks. I have never experienced anything like that in my time coaching basketball.”

After an opening quarter that ended in a 12-12 tied, Troy began to take control in the second quarter.

Switching to a zone defense, Troy finished the half on an 8-1 run to go up 25-18 at the break.

Landyn Henry, Shaeden Olden, Jaden Owens and Charlie Walker all had baskets in the run.

“I felt like they were beating us on the dribble drive and getting some easy looks,” Hess said. “So, we switched to the zone.”

Troy continued to build on that lead in the second half, going up 44-29 after three quarters and building the lead to as much as 18 points.

Piqua made things a little interesting at the end, as Troy missed on three straight one-and-one opportunities down the stretch.

“We got up by 18,” Hess said. “You want to stay aggressive, but at the same time be patient (on offense). Then, we gave up some looks we shouldn’t have. And we missed the free throws. Sometimes, it is tough when you get in that situation.”

Owens led Troy with 16 points, while Olden scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Navin Couch and Henry each scored eight points, while Walker and Hollis Terrell both grabbed six rebounds.

Dre’sean Roberts led Piqua with 13 points and seven rebounds.

Jerell Lewis scored 10 points, Garrett Schrubb had eight points and six rebounds and Keagan Patton added six points.

Troy was 22 of 48 from the floor for 46 percent, but made just three of 11 free throw attempts for 27 percent.

Piqua was 18 of 46 from the floor for 39 percent and three of four from the line for 75 percent.

Troy won the battle of the boards 33-20.

In the win over Greenville, Owens had 20 points and six rebounds, while Olden had 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Couch grabbed five rebounds.

Troy, 6-2, will get a chance to even the score when West Carrollton visits Wednesday.

“We have a big week coming up,” Hess said. “We go Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Wednesday.”

Piqua dropped to 2-5 and will also be busy.

That starts with hosting Greenville Monday night.

“We will get there (back to where they were before the layoff),” Grasso said. “It is going to take some time.”

As both teams prepare for a busy week.