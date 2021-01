TROY — A fire in a clothes dryer prompted a response by Troy Fire Department to Sunset Cleaners on South Elm Street around 1:15 Friday afternoon.

An employee called Miami County 9-1-1, telling dispatchers that a dryer was on fire and they were unable to extinguish it.

Firefighters responded and found light smoke inside the business and coming from the roof area.

The fire was quickly extinguished and the building ventilated.

Damage is expected to be minimal.