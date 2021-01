To the Editor:

Representative Davidson, I do not understand why you continue to be a lackey for Jim Jordan and support conspiracies and other falsehoods concerning the 2020 Presidential election.

No widespread fraud was found in any red or blue states. All 60-plus lawsuits by Trump/his people were thrown out. Americans voted Biden in so get over it and adhere to the oath you took. It is up to states how they run their elections not you.

— John Campbell

Troy