Art quilts on display at Hayner

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Water St., is hosting “Quilting Through Time,” an exhibit featuring more than 30 art quilts by Ohio artist Maxine S. Thomas. The exhibit will be on display through Feb. 14.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Thomas is a textile artist who uses yardage, threads, and dyes to create the fabrics she uses to paint her textile art pieces. She specializes in art quilts for the home and commercial commissions. Thomas has displayed her work in juried shows, invitational shows and solo exhibitions in the United States and around the world. Her work has been published in three volumes and is in the collection of a major mid-western university, an international foundation, as well as private collections of art lovers throughout the United States. For more information about Thomas and her art visit https://maxinethomasarts.com/.

The Hayner Center is striving to provide a safe environment for all of guests, volunteers and staff by following the directives provided by the governor of Ohio and the local Miami County Public Health. Therefore, masks, hand sanitizing and social distancing are required for all Hayner guests. Groups of 10 or more should call before they visit.

For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.