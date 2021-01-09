Empowering program offered

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is teaming up with Enriching Kidz to offer an online class called Empowering Girls With Confidence. This four-part class will be offered via Zoom on Tues., Feb. 2, 9, 16, and 23 from 4:30-6 p.m. Registration is required. To see prices and to register, visit tmcomservices.org.

This interactive workshop including music, videos and fun activities is for girls ages 9-12. Participants will learn self-confidence and tools to boost self-esteem; inner and outer beauty; body image and the media; role models; communication skills; listening skills; yoga and meditation; goal setting; bullying vs. self-confidence and journaling.

Blood drive upcoming

TIPP CITY — Be part of a lifesaving team by donating during January National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month. Tipp City United Methodist Church will host a community blood drive from 1:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14 at 8 W. Main St., Tipp City.

Donors get free testing for COVID-19 antibodies and the “Team Donor” long-sleeve T-shirt. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling (937) 461-3220.

The special-edition “Team Donor — Blood Donor Awareness Month” long-sleeve T-shirt is free when you register to donate with Community Blood Center through Feb. 27.

Books, bombs available

WEST MILTON – Teens can receive two to three books in a bag with instructions and ingredients to make two to three chocolate bombs at the Milton-Union Public Library.

Registration is required. Contact the library at (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.