Mother, daughter remain hospitalized after crash

SIDNEY — The mother and daughter injured in Tuesday’s crash on State Route 48 remain hospitalized.

According to Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye, Angela I. Foster, 37, and Alexandria Foster, 10, both of Covington, are expected to make a full recovery, said a family member.

Foster’s 15-year old daughter, Hayley Worden, also of Covington, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. As a result of injuries received in the crash, Sean T. Brown, 27, of Sidney, passed away Wednesday night, Jan. 6, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of an injury crash on state Route 48, near Fessler Buxton Road, around 7:36 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5. The investigation indicated a Toyota Tundra, driven by Brown, was traveling northbound on state Route 48. The vehicle went left of center and into the path of a southbound 2018 International 4300 Utility truck, driven by Chris A. Tebbe, 51, of Russia.

Tebbe was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy with non-life threatening injuries.

Russia Fire, Houston Fire, Covington EMS, Versailles EMS, and Fort Loramie Rescue assisted at the scene.

The weather appears to be a factor in the accident.