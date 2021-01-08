Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Jan. 6

OVI: Geoffrey Blum, 28, of New Carlisle, was charged with OVI, reasonable control, and driving under suspension in the 4000 block of South Dayton Brandt Road.

Jan. 7

ANIMAL ISSUE: A deputy was dispatched to the 4600 block of Worley Road, Monroe Twp. in reference to an animal complaint. Upon further investigation, it was found that two animals on the property may be living in unsafe and poor conditions. This case will be forwarded to the Miami County Animal Shelter for further investigation.

GOAT ON THE ROOF: A deputy was dispatched to the 7000 block of Kessler Frederick Road for a goat on a roof of a home. Upon arrival, the deputy located the goat, got it off the roof, and chased it into a barn with a stall to keep it from getting out. Deputy Fraley stated she knows someone that will get the goat and bring it to her residence so it can be taken care of until an owner comes forth. The property owner stated that he was fine with that outcome.

Jan. 8

JAIL ASSAULT: A deputy responded to the Miami County Incarceration Facility in reference to a physical fight between inmates. After investigation, Alexis Evans, 37, at-large, charged with assault and Antwaun Smith, 43, of Dayton, was charged with second-degree felony assault.

THEFT: A deputy responded to a theft complaint in the 7000 block of N. Rangeline Road, Covington.