Vacant home catches fire in Piqua

Firefighters from Piqua and Covington put out a structure fire in the 700 block of Park Ave. on Thursday evening.

The initial call began as a neighborhood resident hearing an alarm nearby.

Piqua Fire Department responded to the home around 6 p.m. and declared it a structure fire in progress.

Covington Fire Department, who had been standing by on their station, was asked to respond to the scene.

The fire, which was said to have begun in the crawl space area, was quickly brought under control.

A fire inspector was called to the scene to look in to the cause of the fire in the vacant home.

There were no injuries. Firefighters cleared the scene around 7:30 p.m.