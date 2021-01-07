Programs can improve health in new year

MIAMI VALLEY — Did you make New Year’s resolutions to improve your health but need some tools and support to do so? The Area Agency on Aging can help you achieve your goals in 2021 with free Healthy U programs from the comfort and safety of your own home. The three programs focus on chronic conditions, chronic pain, and diabetes; and they are presented either as abbreviated telephone discussion groups or full workshop content online via Zoom.

Each format is offered weekly for six weeks, and free workshop materials are mailed to participant homes before the first session. Phone discussion groups last about 45 minutes, and the Zoom workshops are about two hours long. Upcoming programs are listed on the agency website at https://info4seniors.org/news/wellness-programs/

Choose the format that works best for you and start setting your own goals toward better health. Contact Ann Finnicum at HealthyUAnn@gmail.com or (937) 567-0284 if you have questions or would like to register.

The Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2 helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. This independent, private, nonprofit corporation plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby counties.