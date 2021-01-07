LUCINDA E. ELSER

TIPP CITY — Lucinda Elaine (Cindy Holtschulte) Elser, a long-time resident of Tipp City, passed away on December 31, 2020 in Durham, North Carolina, surrounded by her husband and two daughters.

Cindy was born in Columbus, Ohio on March 25, 1950. She attended numerous schools throughout her childhood as her father was a minister. She spent most of her time in New Albany, Ohio but graduated from Northridge High School in 1968. Cindy received her Bachelors of Science in Education from The Ohio State University in 1972 and went on to receive a Master’s of Science in Education-Educational Administration in 1987 and a Master’s of Science in Education-School Counseling in 1991 from the University of Dayton.

Cindy taught in Farmer, Ohio from 1972-1978, Payne, Ohio 1979-1983, and Bloom-Carrol from 1984-1985. She spent most of her career at Milton Union where she served as a Special Education teacher from 1985 to 2007 and retired after 35 years in education. In the early 1990’s she attended United Seminary in Dayton Ohio and worked at the Greenville First United Methodist Church as a Lay Leader.

Music was a part of Cindy’s life from band, choir and musicals throughout high school, acting as the pianist and organist at her father’s churches, and being a church choir member at the Tipp City United Methodist Church. Cindy was a loyal fan of her Ohio State Buckeyes, Dayton Flyers and Duke Blue Devils after her daughter attended Duke University. Cindy enjoyed knitting with her friends and making items to gift to others including prayer shawls. She loved traveling the world going on over 15 cruises and many road and air trips throughout her life.

Cindy was married in 1976 in Ney, Ohio to Norman Elser; officiated by her father.

Cindy is survived by her husband Norman, daughters Heather Elaine (Jason) Smith and Emily (Bert) Ferreras, four grandchildren: Julianne, Ella and Abigail Cathrine Elaine Smith and Martin Ferreras and brothers Jeff and Joe Holtschulte.

Cindy is preceded in death by her father and mother Rev. A. Martin and Betty Holtschulte and grandmother Margret Laughman.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 8, 2021 from 5:30 PM until time of service at 6:00 PM at New Albany Church, 20 Third St. New Albany, OH 43054; Pastor Frank Luchsinger officiating and on Saturday, January 9, 2021 from 10:30 AM until time of service at 11:30 AM at Tipp City United Methodist Church, 8 W. Main St. Tipp City, OH; Pastor Bonita Ritchie officiating, burial to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Tipp City.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St. Tipp City, OH 45371. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com