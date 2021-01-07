Fruit sales leaders named

CASSTOWN — The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter recently conducted their annual fruit sales fundraiser.

Overall, the chapter had a successful fundraiser and will use the profits to offer leadership and competition activities to its 86 FFA members and provide service opportunities to the Miami East community and the agriculture industry.

The highest selling individual was Keira Kirby. The second highest salesperson was Madison Maxson; third was Emma Sutherly; fourth was Morgan Nosker; and fifth was Dustin Winner. Individual members that sold over $1,000 were Keira Kirby, Madison Maxson, Emma Sutherly, Morgan Nosker, Dustin Winner, Jadyn Bair, Dottie Everett, Isaac Beal, Paige Pence, Landin Putnam, Logan Phillips, Katelynn Dill, Gretchen Stevens, and Adam Bensman.

The family/household with the highest average was Emma and Samuel Sutherly. Second in the family competition was Landin and Anthony Putnam; third was Wil and Rylee Puthoff; fourth was Makayla and Sydney Brittain; and fifth was Carter and Ayla Gilbert.

The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) FFA Chapter also recently held its annual fruit sale. This is the chapter’s only fundraiser. The funds raised help to provide financial support for FFA activities, including career development events, conventions, and conferences. The chapter’s profit was over $6,000.

The top three fruit salesmen included Madelyn Elling from Retail Agriculture Services (Brookville), Cheyeanne Epperson from Diesel Power Technologies (Preble-Shawnee), and Seth Harlow, also from Diesel Power Technologies (Miami East). These students will be recognized at the MVCTC chapter banquet. The MVCTC FFA officers helped unload and sort the fruit on Friday, Dec. 4 and Saturday, Dec. 5. FFA educates about the marketing and distribution of related goods through the fruit sales.