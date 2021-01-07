DANIEL E. LYONS SR.

COVINGTON — Daniel E. “Dan” Lyons Sr., 77, of Covington, passed away at 5:14 p.m. Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at his residence. He was born January 17, 1943 in Sidney to the late Edward and Florence (Martin) Lyons.

Survivors include a son, Daniel E. Lyons Jr. of Texas; a granddaughter, Danielle and her daughter; five siblings, Dorothy Sanders of Ansonia, Ed Lyons of Russia, Edna (Robert) Trittschuh of Bradford, Rita (Ronald) Massie of St. Paris, and Raymond (Ginger) Lyons of Covington; also numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, his twin David Joseph Lyons and Bob Martin; his brother-in-law, Arlington “Doc” Sanders; and sister-in-law, Patricia Lyons.

Mr. Lyons attended Covington High School and retired after many years at Clopay Corporation. He was a past member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and enjoyed attending mass at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Newport. He was a longtime member of the Covington Eagles. Dan kept very active by going out to eat and visiting with friends and family. He was a caring uncle, always calling his nieces and nephews to wish and sing them happy birthday. Dan also enjoyed travelling down to Florida for the winter.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. Monday, January 11, 2021 at Saint Boniface Catholic Church with Rev. Father Daniel Hunt as celebrant. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dan’s memory to a charity of one’s choosing. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.