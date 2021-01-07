Crash claims second life

SIDNEY — A second person has died as a result of injuries received in a crash Tuesday morning.

According to Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye, Sean T. Brown, 27, of Sidney, passed away Wednesday night at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s responded to an injury crash on State Route 48, near Fessler Buxton Road, in Loramie Township around 7:36 a.m. Tuesday. The investigation shows that the Toyota Tundra, driven by Brown, was traveling northbound on state Route 48. The vehicle went left of center and into the path of a southbound 2018 International 4300 Utility truck, driven by Chris A. Tebbe, 51, of Russia.

Hayley Worden, 15, of Covington, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Her 10-year-old sister, Alexandria Foster, and her mother, Angela I. Foster, 37, also from Covington, were transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital and Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton in very critical condition.

Tebbe was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy with non-life threatening injuries.

Russia Fire, Houston Fire, Covington EMS, Versailles EMS, and Fort Loramie Rescue assisted at the scene.

The weather appears to be a factor in the accident.