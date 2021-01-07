CHARLENE J. LAWSON

MENIFEE, CA — Charlene Joyce Lawson, age 77, of Menifee, California, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Kaiser Permanente Moreno Valley Medical Center. She was born December 31, 1942 in West Virginia to her parents Wilburn Scott and Virginia Ruth (Neil) Bliss.

She will be missed and remembered by her children and their spouses Devin Ethan & Mary Ann Lawson of Orange County, California, Dyan & Michael Hebaus of Snohomish County, Washington; 5 grandchildren; siblings Lois & Jack Lipker of Ormond Beach, Florida, Andy & Sharon Bliss of Delray Beach, Florida, Jan & Denny Frantz of West Milton; & sister-in-law Marla Scott of Sun City Center, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her husband Edward Thurston; brother Charles Frederick Scott; her parents Wilbur Scott and Virginia Ruth Bliss; & step-father Herb Cleo Bliss.

Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, January 11 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami Street, West Milton, Ohio, with interment following at Bethel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 3:00 PM on Monday prior to services.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. Online memories may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.