Area briefs

VFW offers meals

PLEASANT HILL — The Pleasant Hill VFW No. 6557 will offer a dinner for dine-in or carry-out throughout January, including:

Saturday, Jan. 9 — Three pieces of fish with french fries, baked beans and applesauce for $8 from 5-7 p.m.

Saturday Jan. 16 —Marinated pork chop with baked potato and vegetable for $10 from 5-7 p.m. Non-marinated pork chops also available.

Saturday Jan 23 — T-bone steak with baked potato, salad and a roll for $15 from 5-7 p.m.

Friday Jan.29 — Choice of three pieces of fish for $8, 21 pieces of shrimp for $8 or a combination of one pice of fish and 21 pieces of shrimp for $9. Froglegs will be available for $12. All meals are served with french fries and coleslaw from 6-7:30 p.m.

Saturday Jan. 30 — Prime rib with steak fries and caesar salad for $15 from 5-7 p.m.

Babysitting class offered

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is teaming up with Enriching Kidz to offer an online class called Better Babysitters to prepare your child ages 10-plus.

This four-part class will be offered via Zoom on Mon., Feb. 1, 8, 22, and March 1 from 4-5:30 p.m. To see prices and register, visit tmcomservices.org.

In this four-day virtual class via ZOOM, students will enjoy discussions, hands-on activities, and role-playing while interacting with other students in a virtual class setting. Topics covered will include: sitter professionalism, babysitter rights, job and safety information, Heimlich Maneuver, CPR for children and infants, first aid, growth and development, diaper changing, infant and toddler care and marketing yourself to a hiring parent. Each participant will receive a digital student manual and a fully stocked first aid kit, practice diaper and certificate via USPS. Students will be using their own large stuffed animals and/or dolls for CPR and the Heimlich Maneuver practice.

Enriching Kidz is designed to help parents/caregivers enrich, empower and keep kids safe. They help by equipping kids with life skills they can use for a lifetime. Enriching Kidz’s mission is to help parents along the way, to educate children to lead engaging, educated and self-confident lives. From teaching them how to stay home alone safe, to how to care for their younger siblings, and navigating through social exclusions and friendship and more.

USDA announces CRP sign ups

MIAMI VALLEY — The USDA has announced the Conservation Reserve Programs (CRP) 2021 general sign-up. Offers can be submitted to the Farm Service Agency(FSA) through Feb. 12. The program is competitive and provides annual rental payments for land devoted to conservation purposes. Through CRP, farmers and ranchers establish long-term, resource-conserving plant species, such as approved grasses or trees, to control soil erosion, improve water quality, and enhance wildlife habitat on cropland. Farmers and ranchers who participate in CRP help provide numerous benefits to the nation’s environment and economy.

For more detailed information on some of the available CRP practices, or to answer question about the sign-up, contact Pheasants Forever Farm Bill Wildlife Biologist Renee Buck at (937) 578-8264, rbuck@pheasantsforever.org.