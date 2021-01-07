ST MARYS — A. Bruce Beener, 79, of St. Mary’s, passed away Jan 4, 2021 at Lima Memorial Hospital. He was born May 27, 1941 in Covington, OH to the late Arthur and Beatrice (Babe Smith) Beener. Also preceding him in death was his brother Barry L. Beener, and two step-sons Vince and Brent Williams.

Shirley (Toni Burden) his wife of 35 years survives. Also surviving are his children A. Scott (Sandra) Beener of Groveland FL, Theresa (Brian) Morse of Tacoma WA, and Tracie (Robert) Sims of Troy OH ; eight grandchildren, Michael, Dakota, Kyle, Ashley (Brad), Corey (Saran), Nathaniel (Honoka), Christopher, and Jasmine ; great grandchildren Chloie and Brenden. Also surviving is his brother John Beener of Piqua OH, a nephew John Beener JR and niece Yvonne (Herb) Lear. Surviving stepchildren are Tami (Jeff) Cox and family, Julie Williams and family, Heather (Anthony) Warner and family.

Bruce served his country in the Army from 1960 through 1966. He worked at his family grocery store, Beener’s Super Market of Covington OH and Brodbecks and Chief until his retirement.

One of Bruce’s favorite things to do was to organize music festivals at his church Grace Methodist in St Mary’s OH. He was also a dedicated Ohio State Buckeyes fan.

A celebration of Bruce’s life will be held at a later date. Graveside services for family only are being handled through Miller Funeral Home St. Mary’s.