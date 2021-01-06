YMCA offers ‘get moving’ challenge

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA branches will offer a challenge in 2021 to get moving and build a healthier spirit, mind and body.

The goal is to complete 30 minutes of exercise or 10,000 steps at least five days per week and complete one mind or spirit activity per week. YMCA staff will help you stay motivated by sending out weekly messages and workout suggestions. Keep track of your workouts each week on your tracking cards and turn them into the courtesy desk at the end of each week or at the end of the challenge. All participants who complete all 6 weeks of the challenge will win a YMCA water bottle. All returned cards will be entered into a drawing for YMCA prizes including T-shirts, hats, gym bags and personal training sessions.

The program is free for YMCA members and $30 for nonmembers.

The challenge starts Monday, Jan. 18.

For more information, contact Sierra Woodyard at the Robinson branch at (937) 440-9622 or s.woodyard@miamicountyymca.net or Heather Sever at the Piqua branch at (937) 773-9622 or h.sever@miamicountyymca.net.