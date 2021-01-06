DAYTON — Ty A. Hess “Junior”, age 36 of Dayton, OH, formerly of Piqua, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton.

Ty was born June 30, 1984 in Piqua, the son of Lora Hess and the (late) Ty A. Hess Sr.; he attended Piqua Central High school. Ty was a loyal friend and his greatest passion was family and friends. Ty is survived by his two daughters, Lexus Olding and Gracie Hess of Piqua; his mother and stepfather, Lora Hess & Neil Crusey of Winchester, VA; sister, Amy Hess of Richmond, VA; stepmother, Connie Hess of Dayton; brother and sisters, Shawn Anders, Milissia Wilborn, of Dayton, Heather Crusey of Sidney; a large family of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 PM Saturday, January 9th at the Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, 160 N. High Street, Covington with a service to follow at 2:00 PM. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com. The family requires masks to be worn and maintain social distancing.