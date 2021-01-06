Piqua police reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department.

Jan. 1

PROTECTION ORDER: Benjamin Bayman, 47, at large, was arrested for violating a protection order.

WARRANT: Raeghyn Cole, 21, of Piqua, was issued a summons for an active warrant for probation/parole violation.

DOMESTIC: Officers responded to a report of domestic violence in the 1500 block of Broadway Drive. Female stated her boyfriend was physical with her. Male subject was found to have an active warrant and left residence before officers could speak with him. The male, Marcus Ratliff, 30, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence and unlawful restraint.

Jan. 2

WARRANT: Officers responded to Red Roof Inn and Suites, 902 Scot Drive, on the report of a theft. Male subject, Robert Foster, 39, of Piqua, with an active out-of-county warrant, was found in a room.

Jan. 3

DOMESTIC: Michael Birt, 31, of Piqua, was arrested for domestic violence.

ASSAULT: A female came to the residence at 509 S. Main St. with injuries and asked the caller to use her phone to contact her mother. It was found the female was a juvenile and her ex-boyfriend assaulted her. Brennan Hanson, 19, of Piqua, was charged with assault.

DUI: Officer responded to a call referencing a suspicious vehicle. Vehicle was located and a traffic stop was initiated. A male passenger fled from the vehicle and the driver was found to be OVI. Driver, Nicholas Reier, 28, of Sidney, was arrested and charged with OVI-Refusal with prior conviction and with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.