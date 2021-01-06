Piqua man sentenced to 4 years in prison

MIAMI COUNTY — A Piqua man was sentenced to serve four years for engaging in sexual conduct with a male juvenile whom he claimed to “mentor” at his home.

William Voris, 66, entered a plea of guilty to one count of third-degree felony unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. In exchange for the plea, the state agreed to remain silent at sentencing and dismissed two counts of first-degree felony rape charges. Voris was labeled a Tier II sex offender and was ordered to register his address with sheriff’s officials for the next 25 years.

Voris was arrested on a grand jury indictment in May 2019 following an investigation by the Piqua Police Department. The male victim was 13 years old when he tested positive for methamphetamines. During the investigation of the victim’s drug use by juvenile probation, the victim shared that Voris provided drugs to him and engaged in sexual conduct at Voris’ home. Voris admitted to officers to the conduct, which he said was “consensual” with the minor over a span of nearly two years. He also accused the victim of sexually abusing him.

Voris was represented by John Cornely, who filed a 13-page sentencing memorandum seeking community control for Voris due to his age, clean record and his psychological issues. Voris was found to be mentally competent, faking his self-diagnosed dementia and claims he couldn’t remember details.

“I realize that I really shouldn’t be around youth — teenagers,” Voris said. “I feel like I’m not a good influence.”

Voris pleaded for community control.

“I’ve learned. I’m still fearful of prison and COVID. Prison scares me to death. I see that as a death sentence,” Voris said.

Miami County Assistant Prosecutor Janna Parker said the state would be silent in regards to sentencing per the plea agreement, but noted the victim impact statements provided to the court.

Judge Stacy Wall also noted several other juvenile males would smoke marijuana and play video games at Voris’ residence and parents knew of their relationship with him.

Wall noted Voris blamed the victim. She also noted Voris’ claim of “helping him understand” sexuality and Voris’ claim that the victim coerced him to perform sexual acts.

“You are a risk to the public,” she said.

Wall said Voris’ actions caused “extreme” mental harm and noted how Voris preyed and manipulated on the victim who was from an unstable background and resides in a residential home. She also found Voris expressed no genuine remorse. Voris would buy clothes, alcohol and video games for the victim. Voris also reported to “mentor” the victim, including with hygiene in which Voris would “help bathe” the victim.

“I don’t know any father bathing their 13-year-old sons,” Wall said.

Voris was granted 490 days of jail credit. Voris was not sentenced to the maximum sentence of five years due to the lack of a criminal record and his age, Wall said.