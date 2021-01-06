MVT010721_Arzola_Obit

PIQUA — Diego Miguel Arzola, 16, of Piqua, passed away unexpectedly at 1:41 a.m. Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at his residence. He was born December 28, 2004 to Fernando and Kenndra Arzola.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Presley Arzola; his maternal grandparents, Benny and Paget Lucero of Surprise, Arizona; his paternal grandfather, Miguel Arzola of Tennessee; maternal aunt, Shanna Harris; paternal aunt, Marytte Arzola; paternal uncle and aunt, Armando and Tatti Arzola. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Maria Teresa Casiano.

Diego was a sophomore at Piqua High School where he worked hard at his academics and was on the Honor Roll as well as being active with the Men’s Choir. He played soccer for seven years. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed camping and the outdoors. Diego was lighthearted and will be remembered for his kind, big smile, his gentleness, his joyful nature and sense of humor; he loved a good joke and a long laugh. He was deeply loved by his family and many friends who will miss him tremendously.

A time to gather as family and friends to celebrate his life will be held from 12:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday, January 10, 2021 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation, 1225 Dublin Rd. Suite 125, Columbus, OH 43125. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.