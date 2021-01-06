PIQUA — Christopher William Heiss, age 29, of Piqua went to be with Jesus on Monday, January 4, 2021 at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, OH. He was born on March 14, 1991 in Springfield, Missouri to Chris Heiss and Nancy (Moorman) Heiss-Royer.

Chris is survived by his wife: Megan (Phillips) Heiss; daughter: Adalynn and second child on the way; parents: Chris (Karen) Heiss and Nancy (Tony) Heiss-Royer; sister: Moriah Heiss of Miamisburg; brothers: Kyle (Lexington) Heiss of Vancouver, British Columbia and Philip Heiss of Dayton; grandparents: Bill and Marilyn Moorman and Paula Sperano; mother and father-in-law: Doug and Kim Phillips; brother-in-law: Matt Phillips; niece: Season Heiss; nephew: Noah Phillips; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends; and his fur children: Bella and Paisley. Preceded in death by grandmother Kathy Moorman and grandfather Charles Heiss.

Chris was a 2009 graduate of Miami East High School, where he was a member of FFA and a qualifier for the OSHAA State Wrestling Tournament. He graduated from Wilmington College in 2013, where he was part of Delta Theta Sigma fraternity, Aggies, Rodeo Club, the Soil Judging Team and served as the chair of both the Hog and Cattle show. He was also a member of True Life Community Church and the facilities manager at Fine Swine, LLC in South Charleston, OH.

Chris enjoyed RZR riding, boating, hunting, thrill seeking and adventures as a way to connect with those he loved. He experienced his greatest joy when he met Megan and became a father to Adalynn.

Services will be held at10:00AM on Saturday January 9, 2021 at Southbrook Christian Church 9095 Washington Church Rd. Miamisburg, OH with Pastor Mike Shellabarger officiating. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Troy. The family will receive friends from 3-8PM on Friday January 8, 2021 at the church. Please feel free to come dressed casually as a way to celebrate Chris’ life in a way he would appreciate. Due to the current pandemic orders, the family asks that everyone be symptom free, practice social distancing and please wear a mask.

Memorial contributions may be made http://bit.ly/chrisheissmemorialfund. Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com