TIPP CITY – Charles W. Snider age 90, of Tipp City, OH joined his wife of 66 years; Ruth in their Heavenly home on January 4, 2021. Born August 13, 1930 in Piqua, OH to Charles Everett and Erma Louise {Moore} Snider. Along with his wife he is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Nelson Snider and sisters; Betty Huffman and Patricia Woodrome and a grandchild. Charles is survived by his children; Cheryl (Greg) Tron, Tipp City, OH, Larry (Beverly) Snider, Crossville, TN, Sondra (Jim) Boroff, Tipp City, OH, Beverly (Bruce) Wullenweber, Troy, OH and Daryl (Laurie) Snider, Canton, GA, sisters; Ruth Leist, Houston, OH, Mary Belle Shafer, Findlay, OH, and brother, James (Arlene) Snider, Piqua, OH, 15 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Charles worked as a tool maker for General Motors/Inland Plant, Vandalia, OH. He was a member of the Cornerstone Baptist Church, Troy, OH and enjoyed listening to gospel music. Charles was a great “fixer upper” around the house and he and Ruth enjoyed camping and became “snowbirds” traveling to Florida. He loved playing the harmonica but his greatest love was for his family; especially his grandkids.

Visitation 9:30 AM until time of funeral service at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 8, 2021 at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St. Tipp City, OH 45371. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Tipp City. Contributions may be made in loving memory of Charles to the Cornerstone Baptist Church; 1879 Old Staunton Rd. Troy, OH 45373. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com