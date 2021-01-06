Area briefs

Meetings scheduled

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP — The Elizabeth Township Board of Trustees will be holding the following meetings on Jan. 11 at the township building located at 5710 E. Walnut Grove Road, Troy:

• An organizational meeting at 6:30 p.m.

• Annual inventory meeting at 6:45 p.m.

• Regular township meeting at 7 p.m.

Maxson named member of month

CASSTOWN — The January 2021 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Madison Maxson. She is a freshman and first year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. Her parents are Tom and Lisa Maxson of Casstown.

Madison was recently named the second top fruit salesperson in the chapter’s annual fundraiser. She sold almost $4,000 in fruit and related items. She also participated in the 2020 Virtual National FFA Convention, County Greenhand Parliamentary Procedures Career Development event, and State Soils Career Development event. Her Supervised Agricultural Experiences consists of breeding and market hogs.

Every month of the school year the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student to be the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one member that has been actively involved in the FFA chapter, school and community activities. If selected, the member will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Ag Room, and will receive a special accolade in celebration of their accomplishment.

Flag football registration set

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services’ NFL Flag Football registration begins Jan. 18 and runs until March 22. There will be two co-ed age groups: grades K-2 and 3-5. Register online at tmcomservices.org. All games will have certified referees. The players and spectators will be required to follow COVID-19 protocol at all games.

Games will be held at Kyle Park. The cost is $75 for residents and $90 for non-residents. The registration fee includes an NFL jersey, flag belt and flags. Late registration will be accepted on a limited basis from March 23-29 and will include a $10 late fee. Games and practices will be held on Sundays beginning on April 11 and run until May 23.

Volunteer coaches are always needed. Contact TMCS at (937) 667-8631 if you would like to volunteer.