WEST MILTON — Ronald Dean Shellhammer, age 78, of West Milton, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2021, at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, January 9, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1209 S. Miami Street, West Milton. Interment at Maple Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 PM Saturday at the church.