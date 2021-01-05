Piqua police reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department.

Dec. 30

THEFT: Officer dispatched to a theft in progress at Walmart. Aaron Karn, 35, of Covington, was charged with theft and carrying concealed weapons.

TRAFFIC STOP: Officer initiated traffic stop on vehicle that did not have a license plate displayed. Travis Smith, 28, of Latham, was charged with driving under suspension and arrested for an out-of-county warrant.

Dec. 31

DISORDERLY: Benjamin Bayman, 47, at large, was charged with disorderly conduct.

DOMESTIC: Officers responded to 1926 Haverhill Drive on the report of a brother punching complainant in the face multiple times. Matthew James, 19, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence.