JEAN W. REED

PIQUA — Jean Wilson Reed, 92, of Piqua, passed away at 9:01 a.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Englewood Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born September 30, 1928 in Cleveland to the late Wallace Howard and Mary Bernice (DeGraff) Baker.

She married Richard K. Wilson of Piqua September 9, 1949 in Piqua; he preceded her in death March 7, 1998 following years of practicing law and serving Municipal, Common Pleas and Appellate judgeships. She is survived by five sons, Karl Baker Wilson of Piqua, Matthew Hull (Martin) Wilson of San Francisco, California, Joseph Howard (Brenda) Wilson of Piqua, David Ashley (Cynthia) Wilson of San Francisco, California and Richard Daniel Wilson of Piqua; five grandchildren, Katherine (Jeremy) Rhodes of Louisville, Kentucky, Jessica (Robert) Whalen of Chicago, Illinois, Daniel Wilson of Columbus, Charlie Wilson of Denver, Colorado, Annie Wilson of San Francisco, California; and three great grandchildren, Quinn Katherine Rhodes, Baker John Whalen and Robert Kennedy Whalen. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Luther, Paul and Dan Baker, a sister, Phyllis Ritenour, along with several nieces and nephews.

Jean Wilson married William G. Reed June 28, 2002 in Piqua; he preceded her in death March 2, 2010. His surviving children are Roger Reed of Cincinnati, Barbara (Richard T.) Spraggs of Piqua; grandchildren, Jennie (Chris) Meyer, Stephanie (Mike) Curtin, Stacey Reed, Julie Spraggs, Matthew Reed, and Kaitin Reed. His son Stephen Reed is deceased.

Mrs. Reed was a 1946 graduate of Chester High School of Wayne County. She was an active student of Wittenberg College for three years having worked on the yearbook and served as co-editor of the school paper. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from the Ohio State University in 1950 and Masters degree in Education from the Wright State University. She taught English at Wilder Junior High School and Piqua High School until her retirement in 1988 following twenty years of distinguished service. She wrote for the Miami Valley Sunday News, Piqua Daily Call and Dayton Daily newspapers and enjoyed her work with her antique business. She traveled extensively in the United States and Europe, taking groups of students and antique lovers to Europe, especially England. She authored three books about Steiff toys and several other books. She donated her beloved Steiff collection, which she originally bought for her sons, to the Piqua Public Library where it is on display. She was a long-time member of the Fortnightly and Columbian Clubs, volunteered for Meals on Wheels, “Art in the Schools” program of the Piqua Arts Council and various other community initiatives including an original member of the Friends of the Piqua Public Library organization.

A service to honor her life will be scheduled at a future date. Arrangements are being handled through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name are suggested to the Friends of the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua, OH 45356. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com