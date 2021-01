ARCANUM — Herbert E. “Butch” Hildebrand of Arcanum, age 76, passed away on January 3, 2021 at Stonespring of Vandalia.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Friday, January 8, 2021 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton. The family will receive friends from 11AM – 1PM at the funeral home prior to services.