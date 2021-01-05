Former attorney ordered to repay former partners

MIAMI COUNTY — On Tuesday, former local attorney Joshua Albright appeared in Miami County Common Pleas Court for a community control violation.

Albright admitted to violating terms of his community control by not paying the $60,560 in restitution owed to his former law firm that has since dissolved Roberts, Kelly and Bucio.

His attorney Kevin Lennen provided the court a payment plan of $1,000 per month with the initial payment of $1,000 in two weeks. Lennen said if the court granted the payment plan it would be a “no breaks” situation for the repayment. Albright said he’ll have financial assistance from family members to repay the restitution.

Judge Stacy Wall reminded Albright that 18 months of prison was reserved at the time of sentencing for violations of the community control sanctions. Any missed payments and Albright would appear in court, Wall said.

The court denied Albright’s motion to modify the restitution amount to zero due to the law firm no longer exists as a legal entity. The restitution will be paid to Roberta Roberts Fay, Scott Kelly and Chris Bucio as individual victims who signed documents to dissolve the firm in 2016.

In May 2016, Albright was found guilty on one count of unauthorized use of property, a felony of the fourth-degree. He served 90 days in jail and was ordered to serve five years of community control. Albright is responsible for paying back the $60,000 worth of contracts while employed at the law firm, Roberts, Kelly and Bucio.

According to court documents from Oct. 1, 2013, to about Sept. 11, 2014, Albright was paid for his services by his clients and never turned the funds over to the firm.