Bradford boys hold off Bethel in CCC action

BRADFORD — Bradford boys basketball coach Jay Hall had seen his team be in this position before -but this time the results were different.

Bethel coach Brett Kopp has seen it too much from his team.

Bradford jumped to a huge lead Tuesday night in CCC action, only to see Bethel erase a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter.

But, this time Bradford was able to regain momentum and get its first win with a 60-53 victory over the Bees.

“I am really proud of these guys,” Hall said about his team. “There was no panic (when Bethel made its run). They stayed calm and regained their composure.”

Bradford had jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter and led 16-6, 32-19 and 42-32 at the quarter breaks.

“Our guys think just because of two good days of practice, that means they are going to come out and start the game well,” Kopp said. “And that’s what happens.”

In the second half, Bethel missed its first nine free throw attempts and finished just eight of 21 from the line for the game.

“Believe it or not, we do actually shoot free throws in practice,” Kopp said.

But, despite all that, Bethel used a 15-4 run to start the fourth quarter.

When Ethan Rimkus converted a 3-point play with 3:41 to go in the game, Bethel had its only lead at 47-46.

But, the Railroaders were not going to be denied.

Bradford scored the next five points as Parker Davidson hit three free throws and had an assist to Taven Leach to put the Railroaders up 51-46.

“We came in to this game, we were averaging 28 turnovers,” Hall said. “Tonight, we only had 15. The kids stayed calm at the end of the game.”

Bethel’s Casey Keesee hit a 3-pointer to draw the Bees within 51-50 with 1:41 to go.

But, Bradford freshman Hudson Hill took center stage.

First, Hill hit two free throws.

Then, as the clock went under 1:00 and Bradford leading 53-50, Hill buried a 3-pointer from the corner to make it 56-50 when it looked like Bethel might have to foul.

“We are playing freshman and sophomores,” Hall said. “Hudson (Hill) is a talented player. He has earned the opportunity to take that shot with all the hard work he has put in. That’s why I have no problem with him taking that shot.”

Will Reittinger answered with a three with 27 seconds to go to make it 56-53.

With the Roaders leading 58-53, Bethel missed a three and Connor Jones was able to chase down a long rebound to seal the win for Bradford.

“That’s what Connor Jones does,” Hall said. “In my two years, I don’t think I have seen anybody who hustles more than Connor Jones.”

Parker Davidson had another big game for the Railroaders, scoring 26 points.

Leach netted 11, while Landon Monnin, Jones and Hill all scored six points.

Keesee scored 21 for Bethel, while Mason Brown and Zach Gross scored eight points each.

Rimkus added six points.

Bradford is now 1-6 overall and 1-3 in the CCC on the season, while Bethel dropped to 3-8 overall and 2-3 in the CCC.