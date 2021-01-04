STEVEN P. HURNEY

Staff Reports
-

PIQUA/TROY — Steven Paul Hurney, age 78, passed away on Saturday Jan. 2, 2021. Paul was born on 07/19/1942 and was a long resident of Piqua and Troy area.

Paul was a great man and loved by many. He was a business owner of Moes, Hurney’s restaurant and the Railroad lounge. Paul loved socializing, working and looking out for others. He loved sports specially college basketball. He was never a stranger to anyone and was also a great cook and made sure no one left hungry.

At Paul’s request, there will be no funeral or memorial service and was donated to science to Wright State

