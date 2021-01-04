TIPP CITY — Randy G. Smith, age 64 of Tipp City, passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. He was born March 12, 1956 in Troy to Fred Daniels and Barbara (Carey) Ely.

He was preceded in death by his father Fred Daniels and brother James Craig Hutchinson.

Those left to cherish Randy’s memory include his mother and stepfather Barbara and Edwin Ely of Troy; brother Thomas Scott Hutchinson (Sandra) of Miamisburg; and sisters Tanna Poston (Robert Barnett) of Troy and Teresa Andries of Troy; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Randy was a graduate of Tippecanoe High School and a member of Troy Gospel Tabernacle. He worked for many years as a Landscaper for GreenTech in Troy.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com .