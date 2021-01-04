Pet of the Week

Meet Cooper

Hi, my name is Cooper. I was picked up loose on North County Road 25-A in Troy. My stray hold is up at the Miami County Animal Shelter and nobody came forward to claim me. That’s OK though, I know someone out there needs a good boy like me. I am just a little shy at first, but then I love attention once I meet you. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us to see for more adoptable pets. Miami County Animal Shelter has an adoption process and it is not first-come, first-serve.