NOAH D. TRADER

PLEASANT HILL — Noah Derick Trader, age 21 of Pleasant Hill, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021. He was born November 10, 1999 in Troy to David and Amy (Jamison) Trader of Pleasant Hill.

He was preceded in death by maternal great-grandfather, Frederick Chronabery and his dog, Piper.

Along with his parents, Noah is survived by his loving fiancée, Jessica Wooddell of West Milton; brothers, Andrew Wintrow of Tennessee, Dillan Trader of Pleasant Hill, and Sam Trader (wife, Loraine) of Pleasant Hill; sisters, Savanna Trader of Pleasant Hill and Madilyn Trader of Pleasant Hill; paternal grandmother, Joan Trader of Troy; maternal grandparents, Mike and Paulette Jamison of Covington; maternal great-grandmother, Della Chronabery of Covington; in-laws, Mike and Stacy Wooddell of West Milton and their son Josh; as well as three aunts, one uncle, and all the many people who had come into his life.

Noah touched so many lives in such a short time. His love for others was legendary. He didn’t know a stranger, whether it be an animal or human. He was a gentle soul with a kind and loyal heart. He would rescue many animals off the streets, including his dog Pedro and cats Oscar and Zelda, who he loved with all his heart. When Noah wasn’t living up to his aptly given name, he was working alongside his dad doing home renovations for Trader Renovations.

A funeral service will be held 5:00PM Thursday, January 7, 2021 at First Baptist Church, Troy with Pastor Dale Christian officiating. Friends and family are welcome from 3:00PM-5:00PM at the church prior to the service. A GoFundMe page has been set up for those wishing to help honor Noah’s memory. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy.

