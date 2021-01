TIPP CITY — Kay K. Maloney, age 85, of Tipp City, passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at the Caldwell House in Troy.

A memorial service to honor Kay’s life will be held at 3 PM on Friday, January 8, 2021 at Community Bible Church, 1427 W. Main St, Tipp City, OH 45371. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton.