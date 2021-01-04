PIQUA — Larry G. Freeman, age 62, of Piqua, OH passed away at 11:40 AM on Friday, January 1, 2021 at Grandview Medical Center, Dayton, OH. Larry was born in Piqua, OH on August 30, 1958 to Norma (Elder) Freeman of Piqua and the late Norman Freeman. On October 16, 1998 in Sidney, OH he married Rebecca F. (Goings) Freeman and she survives.

Larry is also survived by his sons: Randall Epley, Jr. Sidney; Josh (Dawn) Freeman, Greenville; for daughters: Patricia (Rickey) Reynolds, Piqua; Sally (Roger) Dobbs, Sidney; Tina (Rod) Epley, Sidney; and Jessie (Jeff) Keiser, Hollansburg, OH; the fiancé of his late daughter Jennifer, Harold Hess, Piqua; 26 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by daughter, Jennifer Freeman; his brother, Donald Freeman; one granddaughter, one grandson, and one great-granddaughter.

Larry graduated from Piqua High School in 1975. He worked at Copeland Corporation in Sidney, OH for over 20 years and also worked in the Sales Department at Hartzell Propeller in Piqua, OH for 10 years. Larry attended Assembly of God in Piqua and he loved playing bass guitar is various bands in the area. Larry liked to fish, play bingo, and play the slot machines at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, January 8, 2021 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, with Pastor Dennie Cantrell officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 AM -1 PM at the funeral home on Friday. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.