Davidson sworn into 117th Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) took his oath of office and was sworn into the 117th Congress.

After taking the oath of office for the fourth time, Davidson said, “I’m excited to continue representing the people of Ohio’s 8th District in the 117th Congress. As we embark on a new year and the start of a new Congress, much is at stake. We lost too many lives and too much freedom in 2020. It is an honor to continue the fight to restore our way of life, rebuild our economy, and advance principles that make America the land of opportunity. It’s a republic if we can keep it.”