Piqua police reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department.

Dec. 21

DISORDERLY: Business at 1801 Commerce Drive, Evenflo, reported an employee came to work intoxicated and was causing an issue. Subject left prior to officer arrival and was unable to be located.

BURGLARY: Window damage found at Mote Park Community Center, 635 Gordon St. Appears someone stayed in the building and planned on coming back.

THEFT: Caller advised an unknown male stole unattended jackets from the mall, 987 E. Ash St. While stealing the jackets, the male left his cell phone on top of nearby ATM. Officer spoke with victim, who advised he did not wish to pursue charges against the unknown male. Cell phone was placed into found property.

Dec. 22

DISORDERLY: Officers were notified of a disturbance at 634 Ellerman St. between two individuals. One individual, Rita Reedy, 52, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct.

THEFT: Female shoplifted items from Walmart. Jasmine Rivers, 26, of Piqua, was charged with theft.

STOLEN: Jessica Ward, 36, of Piqua, was charged with misuse of credit card/receiving stolen property.

THEFT: Complainant advised his catalytic converter was cut off his RV and stolen at Finishers Inc., 1718 Commerce Drive.

FRAUD: Report of victim receiving an unsolicited unemployment debit card.

