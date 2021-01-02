Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY

3 Gen D to Alyce Pacher, Andrew Pacher Jr., one lot, $79,900.

Amy Kemp, Brian Kemp to Myra Marshall, William Marshall, a part lot, $177,700.

Katie Phillips, William Phillips to John Schilling, Karen Schilling, one lot, $215,900.

Russell Caudill, Sabrina Turner to Russell Caudill, Sabrina Turner, one lot, $0.

Robert Harrelson, trustee, Ruby Klockner Revocable Living Trust to Kristina FIelds, one lot, $0.

Amy Dawson, Jeffery Dawson to Brianne Kelleher, Benjamin Steel, one lot, $319,000.

Dean Winner, Shalin Winner to Jason Taylor, Nicole Taylor, one lot, $290,000.

NVR Inc. to Christy Fielding, Timothy Fielding, one lot $328,600.

Michelle Ahearn, Patrick Ahearn to Benjamin Monnin, Tamara Monnin, $335,000.

Halifax Land Company to Harlow Builders, one lot, $32,900.

Halifax Land Company to Harlow Builders, one lot, $30,000.

Christine Baskerville to Kathy Bryant, Lelia Moran, Thomas Moran, one lot, one part lot, $176,000.

Buena Vista Investments to Taylor Lachey Company, $269,900.

Amy Levan, Donald Levan to Jordan Johnson, one lot, $75,000.

Danielle Lanning, Scott Lanning, Danielle Schwettman to Dianna Rohlfs, Robert Rohlfs, one lot, $172,000.

Maccabeus Morris to Kimberly Russell, one lot, $0.

Gary Morgan to Deborah Morgan, Gary Morgan, one lot, $0.

Halifax Land Company to Jerald Duff, Linda Duff, one lot, $51,900.

PIQUA

Teeters Real Estate Investments to Alexander Telecom Inc., Indian Ridge Builders, one lot, $45,000.

James Ostendorf, Teresa Ostendorf to Harry Wood, Heather Wood, a part lot, $60,000.

Adriana Coppock, Jonathan Coppock, Adriana Hunt, Adriana Lavy to Adriana Coppock, Jonathan Coppock, $0.

Dana Shawler to Scott Shawler, $0.

Dana Paldino, Darlena Paldino to James Gover, Tracy Gover, one lot, $347,300.

Laura Anderson to Brett Anderson, two part lots, $15,000.

DLM Real Property to Michelle Littlejohn, one lot, $0.

Angela Manson, Terry Manson to Jessica Wessel, Jonathan Wessel, one lot, $355,000.

Gloria Lamoreaux, Steven Schmidlapp to 628 Main Ltd., two part lots, $0.

Dennis Steinke, Nancy Steinke to Brian Steinke, Sarah Steinke, one lot, a part lot, $0.

Leah Casto, Edward Hayes, Leah Hayes to Paresh Patel, a part lot, $57,000.

Todd Evans to Kevin Moeller, Lisa Moeller, one lot, $84,500.

TIPP CITY

NVR Inc. to Megan Phelps Sluterbeck, Nicholas Sluterbeck, one lot, $297,500.

Mike Hawk Homes to Eugene Trimbach, Kathryn Trimbach, one lot, $60,000.

NVR Inc. to Natalie Hughes, Thomas Hughes, one lot, $282,600.

Christopher Bell, Leah Bell, Leah Queen to Bobby Fisher, one lot, $235,000.

Troy Yeager to Richard Wilson, two part lots, $170,000.

BRADFORD

Destiny Estates to Theresa Wilson, Tommy Wilson, a part lot, $50,800.

Theresa Wilson, Tommy Wilson to Mark Hill, a part lot, $73,000.

John Cruse III to Michael Barga, three lots, $105,000.

COVINGTON

Leisa Plant to Covington Savings and Loan Association, a part lot, $2,500.

FLETCHER

William Young to Natasha Hite, Nicholas Hite, one lot, $204,000.

Amber Miller, Brian Miller to William Young, one lot, $0.

PLEASANT HILL

Keith Perkins to Donna Cozatt, Keith Perkins, one lot, $0.

WEST MILTON

Susan Spitler, Wayne Spitler to Eddie Mathews, Tina Mathews, two lots, $146,000.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Jessica Lyman, Koert Lyman to Brittney Coburn, two lots, $240,000.

NVR Inc. to Anthony Harris, two lots, $285,400.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec. Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $54,200.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec. Land Co. I LLC to Fischer Single Family Homes IV, two lots, $57,200.

NVR Inc. to Clifton Pierce, Coleen Pierce, two lots, $342,000.

BETHEL TWP.

Linda Lawson, Robert Lawson to Nathan Brumfield, one lot, $237,000.

Charles Black Jr., Susan Black to Charles Black Jr., Susan Black, 0.8678 acre, $0.

CONCORD TWP.

J & A Homes to Hollie Fuentes, one lot, $345,000.

Newrez LLC, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 0.705 acre, $0.

Andrew Luciano to Andrew Luciano, Bethany Luciano, $0.

Judith Dungan, Steven Dungan to Gretchen Rolf, one lot, $175,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Arlene Sparks to Nancy Sparks, $0.

Dorathy Wettstone to Robert Wettstone, trustee, Wettstone Family Irrevocable Trust, $0.

LOSTCREEK TWP.

Estate of Larry Powell to Kathy Myers, $0.

Andrew Yount, Lindsay Yount to Lindsey Dino, Timothy Dino. 2.505 acres, $254,900.

MONROE TWP.

Braden Means, Calli Means to Joshua Mayfield, Michaela Nenninger, one lot, $200,000.

Linda Dobyns, Ronald Dobyns to Danny Browning, Jodie Browning, $329,000.

Gary Campbell, Sue Campbell to Nathaniel Green, $105,000.

Mary Suzanne Dahm Maloney, Kathleen Teague, attorney in fact to John Roberts, one lot, $211,500.

NEWBERRY TWP.

Jeremey Robinson to Stacey Robinson, $0.

NEWTON TWP.

Richard Longenecker, Sandra Longenecker to Kenneth Angle, Sherry Angle, 40.421 acres, $323, 400.

STAUNTON TWP.

Robert Chance and Melanie Chance Joint Revocable Living Trust to Robert Chance and Melanie Chance Irrevocable Trust, Amy Kesterman, co-trustee, Hannah Windle, co-trustee, $0.

SPRINGCREEK TWP.

Richard Wright and Nancy Wright Revocable Living Trust to Richard Calcutta, 10.001 acres, $75,000.

Flora Perez, Victor Perez to John MacKellar, Vicky MacKellar, one lot, $509,300.

Lindsey Dino, Timothy Dino to Evan Ure, 1.238 acres, $135,000.

UNION TWP.

Connie Sprow, Randall Sprow to Craig Brown, Molly Brown, $240,000.

Robert Nole to Mary Nole, $0.

Daniel Baker, Billie Lucente-Baker to Daniel Baker, Billie Lucente-Baker, 5.010 acres, $0.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Geraldine Brunson, John Brunson, Carolyn St. Meyers to Fisher Family Trust, Trenton Fisher, Marilyn Fisher, trustee, Krista Fisher, Jerry Fisher, trustee, $1,614,800.