Giere named UVMC Cameos of Caring nurse

TROY — Jamie Giere has been named the Cameos of Caring Nurse at Upper Valley Medical Center for 2020.

A resident of Maria Stein, Giere is a registered nurse who works the Cardiac Telemetry Unit. The Cameos of Caring program is overseen regionally by Wright State University. It recognizes nurses who epitomize caring at the bedside.

“This humble nursing team leader consistently proves to the team that she cares, not only for her patients, but for the team as a whole. Jamie provides support to the entire team by being available, listening, and coaching or providing feedback as necessary,” Giere’s award nomination reads.

The nomination also describes Giere as engaging regularly with patients, families, and staff.

“She is frequently heard performing hourly rounding that she makes meaningful to that patient and their situation. When times get busy or tough, Jamie remains calm, cool, and collected,” the nomination said. “She puts a lot of thought into what is the best and safest thing to do for the unit by considering how her actions will impact others while wanting to do ‘the right thing.’”

Giere is chair of the unit council and was described by coworkers as longing to make a positive impact on patient care outcomes, patient experience, and employee satisfaction.