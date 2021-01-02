Chamber announces new grant funding available

TROY — The Troy Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Troy Main Street, the Troy Development Council, and the city of Troy have announced that a second round of funding for small businesses that continue to be affected by COVID-19 is now available. In addition to donations from each of the organizations, the second round is supported by a donation from the Troy Foundation.

Earlier in the year, the organizations partnered on the grant program in an effort to provide assistance with ongoing operating expenses. The first round of funding awarded over $100,000 in funds to 78 local businesses. The grants ranged from $500 to $5,000 with an average grant amount of $700 to maintain or restart operations.

Eligibility requirements for the second round state that a business;

• Must be a Troy business employing no more than 50 employees

• Must be located within an industrial, commercial or retail storefront within Troy City limits and not be

a home-based/not-for-profit business

• Must be open at least three months

• One application per business. Multiple businesses under the same LLC will be treated as one

business.

• Must be current in all local, state and federal taxes or assessments

• Must be impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

Grant funds may be used for operating expenses such as payroll, utilities, and rent. Capital expenses related to COVID-19 may be considered in the 2nd round of funding. Typical grant awards will be up to $2,500 exceptional awards may be considered by the distribution committee.

Businesses that received grants in the first round of funding are eligible to reapply. Priority will be given to those that have not previously received funds from the program.

The application deadline for this round of funding is 4 p.m. Jan. 15. Applications may be submitted to the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce at www.troyohiochamber.com/disaster-relief-fund.